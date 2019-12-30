PLATTSMOUTH – An Eagle man will spend two additional months on probation for violating several requirements over the past two years.
Michael J. Kontos, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for sentencing on probation violations. He has been serving probation in Cass County since December 2017.
Kontos was arrested in May 2017 after a domestic abuse incident. He assaulted two family members after he had been consuming alcohol.
Kontos pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and third-degree domestic assault as part of a plea bargain. The state had originally charged him with felony counts of strangulation and terroristic threats.
Kontos received a probation sentence of 24 months. He was required to obey all laws, appear at mandatory probation office meetings and drug tests, attend moral recognition therapy classes and abstain from alcohol.
Prosecutors made a motion to revoke his probation after he committed several violations. Kontos tested positive for alcohol four times between May 2018 and June 2019, and he failed to appear for drug tests seven times between December 2017 and March 2019. He was charged with an open alcohol container violation on Aug. 17.
“He has definitely had some problems during the course of probation,” Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court.
Palm said probation officials recommended extending the length of Kontos’ probation by two months. Kontos is currently attending an outpatient treatment program and will be finished with his sessions in the middle of February. Probation officials wanted to ensure Kontos completed his treatment and attended all future office meetings.
Kontos did not have a defense attorney and represented himself at the hearing. He apologized to the court and said he had benefited a great deal from the outpatient treatment sessions.
District Court Judge Michael Smith said he would reluctantly follow the recommendation of extending probation. He noted Kontos had complied with administrative sanctions after each violation, but said he was concerned about the amount of times Kontos had gone astray.
“Given the number of violations I’m really not excited about doing this,” Smith said.
Kontos will remain on probation until March 1. Smith ordered him to successfully complete his outpatient treatment program and follow all probation requirements. He warned Kontos that there would be jail time if he did not comply with probation officials over the next two months.