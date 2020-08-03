Court extends probation term for area resident

PLATTSMOUTH – An area resident will have his probation extended for 12 months after he committed multiple Cass County violations over the past several years.
Council Bluffs resident Jason M. Brownell, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted disobeying many probation requirements at a plea hearing earlier this year.
Brownell was arrested in December 2016 for driving on a suspended license. Cass County authorities discovered a small baggie in his pocket when he arrived at Cass County Jail. The baggie contained a substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Brownell began serving 48 months of probation in September 2017. He was ordered to attend all probation meetings and drug tests, pay mandatory fines and fees and obey the law.
Cass County authorities asked the court to revoke his probation earlier this year. Brownell missed 45 required drug tests and did not make payments on his fines. He was also cited in Sarpy County for violating a protection order three times in late February and early March of 2020. He pled guilty to one of those charges earlier this year and received probation.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde asked the court to send Brownell to state prison. He was not pleased that Brownell had skipped such a large number of drug tests during his time on probation.
“I was astounded,” Sunde said. “To have 45 separate misses in a two-year period is frankly pretty disturbing.”
Sunde also said Brownell had a significant criminal history that dated back to 1998. He accumulated convictions in Richardson, Sarpy, Cass and Nemaha counties in Nebraska, Andrew County in Missouri and Fremont County, Iowa. The charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, theft, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of illegal weapons and criminal mischief.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to continue Brownell’s probation term. She said her client had experienced substantial trauma in his life and had been trying to improve his situation. She said he had been attending 12-step meetings and had joined a men’s group at his church.
“There is a substantial difference between someone who goes off the rails and continues down that path, and someone who maintains a commitment to sobriety in spite of a relapse,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith agreed with Sunde that there needed to be consequences for Brownell’s large number of missed drug tests. He extended Brownell’s probation for another 12 months. He also ordered him to complete an outpatient treatment program and follow all of the aftercare recommendations.
Smith also warned Brownell that state prison was still an option if he did not complete the additional probation requirements.
