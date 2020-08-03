Court extends probation term for area resident

“I was astounded,” Sunde said. “To have 45 separate misses in a two-year period is frankly pretty disturbing.”

Sunde also said Brownell had a significant criminal history that dated back to 1998. He accumulated convictions in Richardson, Sarpy, Cass and Nemaha counties in Nebraska, Andrew County in Missouri and Fremont County, Iowa. The charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, theft, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of illegal weapons and criminal mischief.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to continue Brownell’s probation term. She said her client had experienced substantial trauma in his life and had been trying to improve his situation. She said he had been attending 12-step meetings and had joined a men’s group at his church.

“There is a substantial difference between someone who goes off the rails and continues down that path, and someone who maintains a commitment to sobriety in spite of a relapse,” Bear said.

Judge Michael Smith agreed with Sunde that there needed to be consequences for Brownell’s large number of missed drug tests. He extended Brownell’s probation for another 12 months. He also ordered him to complete an outpatient treatment program and follow all of the aftercare recommendations.

Smith also warned Brownell that state prison was still an option if he did not complete the additional probation requirements.

