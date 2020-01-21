PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth resident received a $250 fine Tuesday morning for throwing a sledgehammer at a male victim this past spring.
Emily D. Shanahan, 25, appeared in Cass County District Court for plea and sentencing hearings. She pled no contest to one Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree. The state agreed to dismiss a second charge in exchange for her plea.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Shanahan and her husband were living at a Plattsmouth home when the domestic incident occurred on April 17. Sunde said a neighbor heard shouting coming from the home at approximately 8 a.m. and looked over at the house. He saw the argument take place through a window.
The neighbor said he witnessed Shanahan throwing items at her husband. She began punching him and then placed her hands around his neck. Sunde said the neighbor then saw Shanahan pick up a sledgehammer from the ground. She threw it at the victim but she missed her target.
The neighbor called police to come to the property. Sunde said police officers observed several injuries on the victim’s neck that had been caused by the punches.
Sunde told the court he and defense attorney Julie Bear agreed to recommend a monetary fine in the case. He said Shanahan’s limited criminal history was a factor in his decision.
“She has no real criminal record other than a couple of speeding tickets and a leaving the scene of an accident charge,” Sunde said. “I’m comfortable with a fine because there were no serious injuries and the victim has said he does not want to see anything more happen to her.”
Bear also told the court the male victim did not want to see Shanahan receive any type of statutory or probationary sentence. She asked the court to issue a “reasonable” fine for the offense.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Shanahan to pay a $250 fine and all court costs on the charge.