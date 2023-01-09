Court issues sentence for fourth lifetime DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who was stopped for her fourth lifetime drunk-driving offense in Plattsmouth will receive jail time and four years of probation.

Terri A. Young, 62, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. She pled guilty in November to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense. Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class IIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-fourth offense as part of a plea bargain.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy learned about a possible drunk driver on the afternoon of May 27. A concerned citizen reported that Young’s car was weaving in and out of the lanes of Highway 75 while traveling north from Otoe County.

The deputy saw Young turn onto Highway 75 from Avenue B in Plattsmouth at 3:26 p.m. He saw her cross the center lane of the highway twice and weave in and out of her lane several times.

Young stopped near Club View Drive after the deputy turned on his sirens to pull her over. She did not pull over to the shoulder but instead stopped her car on the highway median.

The deputy reported that Young had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She was unsteady on her feet and failed several field sobriety tests.

The deputy arrested her after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .226. A chemical test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a BAC of .196.

Young had been convicted of three previous DUI offenses. She was convicted of DUI in Hennepin County, Minn., in May 2008 and October 2016. A third DUI conviction happened in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, in August 2020.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone said there had been no agreement regarding sentencing as part of the plea deal. He asked the court to take her previous DUI convictions into consideration. He also said Young needed to take her addiction to alcohol seriously.

“I hope she understands that she needs help and treatment,” Perrone said.

Defense attorney Brent Bloom told the court that Young had bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees and had been a professional psychotherapist before recently retiring. He said she has been attending weekly counseling sessions since August and was willing to enter long-term treatment. She spent seven days in jail before posting a bond of $50,000, 10 percent.

Bloom said Young was arrested on her birthday after going to Kimmel Orchard in Nebraska City. He said she had several glasses of wine before driving away from the facility.

Perrone responded to Bloom’s characterization of the incident by noting the high BAC levels after she was pulled over in Plattsmouth.

“Those were big glasses of wine,” Perrone said.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Young to serve four years of probation. She will serve her time on a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation, which is more intensive than a traditional probation sentence.

Young must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine and enroll in a cognitive behavior therapy program as part of probation. Her driver’s license will be revoked for 15 years, and she will serve 18 consecutive weekends in Cass County Jail beginning Jan. 13. She will be required to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device for 60 days after she completes her jail sentence.