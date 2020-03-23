Court keeps large bond in DUI case

The state is alleging Jackson was driving drunk in Cass County during the morning of Feb. 3. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a call from Cass County Emergency Dispatch at 7 a.m. about a Dodge Charger that was in the vicinity of Highway 50 and Church Road near Louisville. The car had allegedly been swerving on Interstate 80 before leaving the interstate at Exit 426 near South Bend.

The deputy attempted to locate the car near the Louisville area but was unable to do so. The same deputy received a second call at 11:06 a.m. about a hit-and-run accident that had taken place on Highway 34 near 334th Street southeast of Elmwood.

A witness said the Dodge Charger was allegedly driving eastbound on Highway 34 when it swerved onto the shoulder and came back on the road. The car allegedly struck another vehicle and pushed it into a cornfield off the highway. The Dodge Charger then turned around and began moving westbound. No one in the car stopped to render aid at the accident scene.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The deputy found the Dodge Charger heading westbound by Eagle at 11:10 a.m. She made a traffic stop just west of Eagle Drive and began interviewing Jackson. He allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and told the deputy he had consumed alcohol just one hour earlier.