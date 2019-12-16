PLATTSMOUTH – A Weeping Water man will remain in Cass County Jail after a judge denied his request to lower bond amounts in three cases.
Noah A. Dewane, 21, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for bond hearings. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts in three separate court filings.
Dewane is being held on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent, on charges of second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The assault charge is a Class IIA felony and the weapon charge is a Class II felony.
Dewane is also being held on bonds of $10,000, 10 percent, in two other cases. Prosecutors have charged him with a Class IV felony of theft-receiving stolen property-$1,500 to $5,000 in one case. They have charged him with Class IIA felonies of burglary and theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more in the other filing.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court Monday to reduce the larger bond from $50,000, 10 percent, to $20,000, 10 percent. She also asked the court to lower the other two bonds to $5,000, 10 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
Bear said her client had been in custody since the end of September. She said Dewane was a lifelong Cass County resident and would be a candidate to be in the county’s pre-trial release program.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter asked the court to maintain the current bond amounts. She said Dewane had previously been convicted of shoplifting, third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer and failure to appear. She said he had also allegedly sent threatening text messages to other people.
Judge Michael Smith ordered the bond amounts to remain the same. He said he was concerned about Dewane’s previous convictions for failing to appear for court hearings.
Dewane is scheduled to appear in Cass County District Court for pre-trial conferences Jan. 21. Jury trials in all three cases have been scheduled for Feb. 5.