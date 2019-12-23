PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in Cass County Jail for violating multiple probation requirements over the past year.
Scott H. Young, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He admitted earlier this year that he had not followed several of his probation terms.
Young began serving 24 months of probation in December 2018 for a Class I misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was required to obey all laws, abstain from alcohol and drugs, submit to mandatory drug tests and remain in communication with probation officials.
Cass County prosecutors made a motion to revoke Young’s probation after he failed to report for random tests six times between January and April 2019. He admitted in writing to his probation official that he had used alcohol and marijuana twice in January, and he missed a scheduled office appointment in April.
Young was arrested April 16 in Sarpy County. He was charged with driving while revoked and violation of a protection order.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt a jail sentence was appropriate. He felt Young’s criminal history should be a factor in the court’s decision. The list of charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension, driving without insurance and possession of controlled substances.
“He’s not given any serious effort to comply with probation,” Sunde said. “He has a 25-year history of illegal behavior, and he is continuing those illegal behaviors today.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said Young had taken positive steps over the past few months. She said he had recently obtained his driver’s license and had gained suitable employment. She said he would be able to attend all probation meetings and tests in the future.
“I think he made some unfortunate decisions with respect to his probation, but I do not look at his record of convictions as something that is insurmountable,” Bear said.
Young told the court he had made substantial changes in his lifestyle and was optimistic about the future. He asked the court to allow him to continue on probation.
Judge Michael Smith said he would revoke Young’s probation after listening to him speak. He said Young had not demonstrated a desire to keep probation officials informed about any developments in his life.
“What you are saying may certainly be true, but I have no way of knowing that because you haven’t talked to probation,” Smith said. “You haven’t done the things that you were supposed to do while you were on probation.”
Smith ordered Young to serve a term of 120 days in Cass County Jail. He will begin serving the jail sentence at 9 a.m. Dec. 26.