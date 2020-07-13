Court sends man to jail for drug offense

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man will serve time in Cass County Jail for having methamphetamine in Cass County last November.

William J. Grone, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty earlier this year to a Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. Local authorities found Grone with less than one gram of the drug on Nov. 14.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court he would recommend a jail sentence because of Grone’s actions both before and after his arrest. He said Grone’s criminal history included three charges of marijuana possession, three charges of carrying drug paraphernalia and a 2012 theft charge in Lancaster County.

Palm said Grone had child support obligations but had been unemployed since July 2019. Grone scored in the high-risk range on many items on a pre-sentence investigation (PSI) exam, and he has used methamphetamine in recent months. Palm also said Grone had not been cooperative during a PSI interview and gave inconsistent answers about his past drug use.

“I really have some concerns on whether it would be wise to put him on probation,” Palm said. “I just haven’t seen anything from him that shows he would be able to successfully complete it.”