Court system adapts to coronavirus issues

“We’re still staying on schedule for the most part,” Smith said. “We’ve had to do a lot of our hearings either online or over the telephone, but everyone’s been very understanding about the situation.”

One example of that teamwork took place during a plea hearing for a defendant on Monday morning. Smith joined a group that included Cass County District Court Reporter Amy Luttman, Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde, defense attorney Julie Bear and a defendant. Smith and Luttman were located in the judge’s chambers, Fedde was in his courthouse office, Bear was at her Plattsmouth office and the defendant was present at Cass County Jail.

Everyone followed the same procedures that would have taken place if the hearing had happened in a face-to-face setting. The defendant pled guilty to one criminal charge and Fedde provided a factual basis for that charge. Bear provided counsel to the defendant, Luttman transcribed the entire hearing and Smith oversaw all of the legal requirements for the defendant’s plea.

Smith and Luttman both said jury trials are one of the future concerns for the court system. All trials have been postponed for the time being due to health and logistical concerns.