Court system adapts to coronavirus issues

PLATTSMOUTH – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many sectors of society throughout Nebraska over the past month.
That list includes the district court system at the Cass County Courthouse.
Cass County District Court employees have made a variety of adjustments due to coronavirus concerns. They have changed daily schedules, implemented new technology solutions for court hearings and postponed jury trials to later dates.
Cass County District Court Judge Michael Smith said everyone involved with the court system has pitched in to keep cases moving along. He has worked with court stenographers, clerks and bailiffs, county prosecutors, area defense attorneys and Cass County Sheriff’s Office personnel to make necessary adjustments.
“We’re learning how to adapt and make everything work,” Smith said. “Everybody’s been doing a good job of making the changes that are needed right now.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, all district court hearings would take place in a courtroom located on the third floor of the Cass County Courthouse. A majority of the civil and criminal hearings for the week would happen during the day on Monday. Civil cases would take place early in the morning and criminal proceedings would happen in the late morning and early afternoon.
District court staff learned that schedule would change last month. Gov. Pete Ricketts issued his first Directed Health Measure (DHM) for Cass County on March 18. The DHM prohibited gatherings of more than ten people in a single room or space at the same time for many locations. The DHM did not apply to courthouses or correctional facilities, but employees were asked to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Cass County Board of Commissioners then voted to close the courthouse to the public beginning March 19. County employees would be able to report to work at the building, but other members of the public would be prevented from going inside to conduct face-to-face business. Commissioners asked residents to speak with county employees either by phone or e-mail for many items.
Court hearings have been one of the exceptions to that rule. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been able to transport defendants from the jail to the district courtroom for hearings. Defendants who are out on bond have been granted access to the building through a single entrance. A sheriff’s deputy takes the temperature of each person with a digital thermometer to ensure they are healthy once they step into the building.
Smith relied on guidance from state judicial officials to create a series of safety precautions. He asked that no more than ten people be present inside the courtroom at one time, which meant changing timelines for many cases. Some hearings have taken place during the regular morning hours on Mondays, some have happened during the afternoon and others have been moved to other days of the week.
Multiple cases have taken place using different types of technology. Many courts across Nebraska have implemented a program called WebEx to conduct online hearings. Telephonic hearings have also been common procedures for district court cases in Cass County and elsewhere.
“We’re still staying on schedule for the most part,” Smith said. “We’ve had to do a lot of our hearings either online or over the telephone, but everyone’s been very understanding about the situation.”
One example of that teamwork took place during a plea hearing for a defendant on Monday morning. Smith joined a group that included Cass County District Court Reporter Amy Luttman, Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde, defense attorney Julie Bear and a defendant. Smith and Luttman were located in the judge’s chambers, Fedde was in his courthouse office, Bear was at her Plattsmouth office and the defendant was present at Cass County Jail.
Everyone followed the same procedures that would have taken place if the hearing had happened in a face-to-face setting. The defendant pled guilty to one criminal charge and Fedde provided a factual basis for that charge. Bear provided counsel to the defendant, Luttman transcribed the entire hearing and Smith oversaw all of the legal requirements for the defendant’s plea.
Smith and Luttman both said jury trials are one of the future concerns for the court system. All trials have been postponed for the time being due to health and logistical concerns.
A typical jury selection process often includes more than two dozen prospective jurors. They gather inside the courtroom and answer questions from both prosecutors and defense counsel. Attorneys from both sides then choose the 12 jurors who will eventually hear a case. That process has ground to a halt because no more than ten people can be inside the courtroom at once.
The current pause in the jury trial process could mean that there will be a larger-than-normal amount of trials in future months. Everyone in the court system will work to accommodate this possible backlog if it arises.
Michael G. Heavican, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nebraska, said in a recent editorial that he and many other judicial representatives had worked hard to create protocols for a pandemic situation like the coronavirus. He said employees such as those in the Cass County District Court system have been able to help area residents with their work ethic and flexibility during this time.
“The health and safety of all court users and court staff is a priority,” Heavican said. “Our pandemic preparedness and response is designed to keep the Judicial Branch operational during this public health emergency and to provide the public with access to the courts.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!