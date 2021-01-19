Courthouse expansion brings differing views, $36,000 study

If any new construction is proposed, this master plan, an update to a 2008 plan, would include current costs of construction.

Concerning the scope of work for this update, the firm will, among other duties, interview each department head or elected official on space needs, plus an updated survey on current equipment utilized in each office. Information will also be gathered from various offices that were not part of the 2008 plan, such as the emergency management office, the roads department, the public defender’s office and county extension office.

To make more space by moving the storage of government records elsewhere was a topic of discussion among the board members. Though records are being scanned online for further reference, offices still have hard-bound books of records.

“Books don’t need to be in the courthouse,” said Commissioner Dale Sharp. “I don’t understand why they can’t take storage books out.”

Space for that might be available at a county site near the fairgrounds, it was mentioned during the discussion.

County Attorney Colin Palm said his office needs more space, plus his staff has to perform daily duties on two different courthouse floors.