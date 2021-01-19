Courthouse expansion brings differing views, $36,000 study

PLATTSMOUTH – Does Cass County need to construct an additional building to meet growing space demands?
Is there enough space in the current courthouse that could be renovated to meet future needs?
Could the county continue to rent space in other buildings for some offices or build a satellite office in the central portion of the county?
These were issues discussed at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting with the eventual hiring - on a 3 to 2 vote – of an outside firm to create a long range strategic master plan of the courthouse, including surveys of future needs.
“It’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” said Board Chairman Dan Henry on space needs.
“We need a survey to better serve our citizens,” said Commissioner Janet McCartney, who voted for the hiring.
Berggren Architects of Lincoln was hired for this master plan at a cost of $36,000, plus expenses.
“We’re trying to look 20 years in the future,” said Jerry Berggren.
According to the firm’s goal, the master plan will include an executive summary that may include advantages and disadvantages for renovating the existing courthouse, versus adding on to it. The summary may also include recommendations for the future use or removal of the adjacent Annex building, along with the pros and cons of creating a satellite location for some administrative functions of county government.
If any new construction is proposed, this master plan, an update to a 2008 plan, would include current costs of construction.
Concerning the scope of work for this update, the firm will, among other duties, interview each department head or elected official on space needs, plus an updated survey on current equipment utilized in each office. Information will also be gathered from various offices that were not part of the 2008 plan, such as the emergency management office, the roads department, the public defender’s office and county extension office.
To make more space by moving the storage of government records elsewhere was a topic of discussion among the board members. Though records are being scanned online for further reference, offices still have hard-bound books of records.
“Books don’t need to be in the courthouse,” said Commissioner Dale Sharp. “I don’t understand why they can’t take storage books out.”
Space for that might be available at a county site near the fairgrounds, it was mentioned during the discussion.
County Attorney Colin Palm said his office needs more space, plus his staff has to perform daily duties on two different courthouse floors.
“It’s a challenge not to have all of my people in the same spot,” Palm told the board.
Henry, McCartney and Jim Peterson voted to go ahead with the plan with Sharp and Duane Murdoch in opposition.
Sharp said the plan was too expensive, with Murdoch adding it was “a waste” of money and that expansion may not be needed at this time.
“I don’t think we’re ready to go,” he said of the vote. “There is so much online anymore, maybe we don’t need more space. We can get adequate rental space for some offices.”
It’s also expensive to construct a building, he added.
The plan is necessary, according to McCartney.
“It’s something we need because we need more space,” she said. “Since the courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places, I don’t think you renovate it that much.”
McCartney added that the Annex building could be torn down for a new building there. She also thinks a satellite office in the central portion is a good idea for residents living on that side of the county.
“We need to do something to make things easier for our constituents there,” she said.
As part of its contract with the county, the firm will complete its work in 14 weeks.