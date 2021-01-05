Courthouse Master Plan undergoing update for future needs

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County officials might have a better idea for improved security at the downtown Plattsmouth courthouse in a few weeks, according to a member of the Board of Commissioners.

That’s when an updated version of the courthouse master plan may be finished, said Jim Peterson.

“We needed to bring everything up to date,” he said on Tuesday. “We need more information. It’s way too premature (currently) to speculate on how we are going to go about solving our security issues.”

The original master plan was created in 2008 followed by an updated version two years later, Peterson said.

“We’re just bringing it (master plan) up to date now,” he said. “It’s already been done.”

The focus of the plan, being done by a Nebraska-based firm, involves future space requirements for the many courthouse offices, plus security needs.

“It’s looking into the future,” Peterson said.

Improved courthouse security has been an issue the commissioners have tackled for quite some time and even created a committee for further study of which Peterson is a member.

“We hope to have it done in February,” he said of the updated plan.