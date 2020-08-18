Courthouse security kicks into high gear

PLATTSMOUTH – The move toward making the Cass County Courthouse into a more secure facility kicked into high gear on Tuesday.
The county’s Board of Commissioners, on a 3 to 2 vote, approved the hiring of an architectural firm for providing its insight on making the old structure safer for both employees and the public.
“This is the first step for our security enhancement in the courthouse,” said Board Chairman Dan Henry. “The first step to determine how and what level of security we need.”
In early July, the board approved the creation of a committee to study and make recommendations on modern-day security improvements to the downtown Plattsmouth landmark built in 1891.
Security concerns about public buildings have increased nationwide over the past decade or so, Commissioner Jim Peterson said at that July meeting.
“We’re trying to be a step ahead,” he said. “Our citizens want to feel secure in our courthouse.”
Those national concerns hit home recently when a man was found wandering inside the courthouse in the evening, it was mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Somebody in the courthouse after hours increases the security issue,” Henry said.
The board on Tuesday hired the Lincoln firm of Berggren Architects in which officials there will sit in on these committee meetings offering advice.
Jerry Berggren, the firm’s principal official, attended Tuesday’s meeting.
“This needs to be committee-driven,” he told the board.
A total of nine meetings, including some with public input, were announced.
Commissioners Henry, Peterson and Janet McCartney approved a payment of $9,810 to that firm for its input at the meetings.
Commissioners Dale Sharp and Duane Murdoch voted in opposition.
While they don’t oppose better security, they felt the price tag to the firm was too high to sit at meetings.
“I don’t oppose security, I oppose paying the architects that much,” Murdoch said.
Peterson said, “It’s always good to bring in professionals in this field.”
The next step, he said, will involve officials from the courthouse insurance company to tour the facility to assess security measures from their point of view.
That should take several weeks. In the meantime, he’ll be seeking courthouse employees and the general public to serve on the committee, which may have eight to 10 members, Peterson said.
“I will proceed to set up a committee made up of courthouse officials and find a few residents interested in the courthouse from a historical perspective,” he said. “When you take a quick examination of the courthouse, it appears there’s not sufficient room to have a proper security entrance that will meet our needs from now to whenever. We may need to look at structural change and that is where architects are needed.”
