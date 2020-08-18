Courthouse security kicks into high gear

Jerry Berggren, the firm’s principal official, attended Tuesday’s meeting.

“This needs to be committee-driven,” he told the board.

A total of nine meetings, including some with public input, were announced.

Commissioners Henry, Peterson and Janet McCartney approved a payment of $9,810 to that firm for its input at the meetings.

Commissioners Dale Sharp and Duane Murdoch voted in opposition.

While they don’t oppose better security, they felt the price tag to the firm was too high to sit at meetings.

“I don’t oppose security, I oppose paying the architects that much,” Murdoch said.

Peterson said, “It’s always good to bring in professionals in this field.”

The next step, he said, will involve officials from the courthouse insurance company to tour the facility to assess security measures from their point of view.

That should take several weeks. In the meantime, he’ll be seeking courthouse employees and the general public to serve on the committee, which may have eight to 10 members, Peterson said.

“I will proceed to set up a committee made up of courthouse officials and find a few residents interested in the courthouse from a historical perspective,” he said. “When you take a quick examination of the courthouse, it appears there’s not sufficient room to have a proper security entrance that will meet our needs from now to whenever. We may need to look at structural change and that is where architects are needed.”

