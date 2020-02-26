Cover continues family Eagle Scout tradition

WEEPING WATER – Collecting the rank of Eagle Scout has been in the DNA of the Cover family in Weeping Water for many decades.

Matthew Cover officially inherited that gene Sunday afternoon when he achieved the prestigious honor.

Cover became the third generation of his family to earn the coveted rank at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor. His grandfather Bill Cover, father Charlie Cover and uncle Will Cover all reached the same level in the Boy Scouts program.

The Weeping Water High School freshman took part in a Court of Honor ceremony at Weeping Water United Methodist Church. He thanked everyone in attendance for their guidance during his Eagle Scout journey.

“Human history has always been determined by single actions by single people,” Cover told the crowd. “It was you who chose to support me. At any time you could have said no, but you stood by me. You used your choices to offer me a chance to make good choices. Every single person here has done that, and for that I am truly grateful.”

Charlie Cover told the audience he was thrilled to see his son take part in the ceremony. He and wife April Cover presented Matthew with Eagle Scout pins and changed the traditional blue Boy Scouts handkerchief to a red handkerchief during the afternoon.