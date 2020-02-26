Cover continues family Eagle Scout tradition

WEEPING WATER – Collecting the rank of Eagle Scout has been in the DNA of the Cover family in Weeping Water for many decades.
Matthew Cover officially inherited that gene Sunday afternoon when he achieved the prestigious honor.
Cover became the third generation of his family to earn the coveted rank at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor. His grandfather Bill Cover, father Charlie Cover and uncle Will Cover all reached the same level in the Boy Scouts program.
The Weeping Water High School freshman took part in a Court of Honor ceremony at Weeping Water United Methodist Church. He thanked everyone in attendance for their guidance during his Eagle Scout journey.
“Human history has always been determined by single actions by single people,” Cover told the crowd. “It was you who chose to support me. At any time you could have said no, but you stood by me. You used your choices to offer me a chance to make good choices. Every single person here has done that, and for that I am truly grateful.”
Charlie Cover told the audience he was thrilled to see his son take part in the ceremony. He and wife April Cover presented Matthew with Eagle Scout pins and changed the traditional blue Boy Scouts handkerchief to a red handkerchief during the afternoon.
“Today is an extremely special day for me,” Cover said. “To have Matt become a third-generation Eagle Scout is a great thing. I’m very proud of him and I’m grateful to everyone here for supporting him.”
Jason Anderson, an assistant scout executive with the Cornhusker Council of the Boy Scouts of America, delivered the guest speech. Anderson praised Cover for his work ethic and his ability to focus on long-term goals.
“Eagle Scouts are surely not quitters,” Anderson said. “It takes a tremendous amount of persistence, and that is a trait not found in most teenagers or adults.”
Students who wish to become Eagle Scouts must complete a lengthy list of requirements before they turn 18 years old. They must be active in their local troop for at least six months as a Life Scout and must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, including 13 badges that are mandatory.
The list of mandatory badges includes first aid, community citizenship, national citizenship, global citizenship, communication, cooking, personal fitness, emergency preparedness, environmental science, personal management, swimming/hiking/cycling, camping and family life.
Potential Eagle Scouts must serve in a position of responsibility in their troop for at least six months and must have participated in a Scoutmaster conference. They must also demonstrate that they have followed the 12 bylaws of the Scout Oath and have been approved by an Eagle Scout Board of Review.
Cover joined the Boy Scouts as a Tiger Cub in first grade and began accumulating honors over the next decade. He has earned 40 merit badges and three Eagle Palms in his career and has won several national outdoor awards in both camping and hiking.
Cover created a virtual 360-degree online tour of the Weeping Water Scenic Valley Historical Museum for his Eagle Scout project. He spent more than 50 hours compiling data in order to produce the virtual tour.
Cover became the 19th Weeping Water student to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Charles Wallick, Donald Gray, Rudy Stratton, Jerry Stone and James Ambler became the first local Eagle Scouts in 1948. Dallas Wade, Wyman Mather, Tom Svoboda, Will Cover, Charlie Cover, Ryan Cunningham, Andrew Murphy, Drew Wiles, Ethan Gallagher, Robert Nietfeld, Jon Hansen, Jonathan Pratt and Nathan Kelsey have also taken part in Weeping Water ceremonies.
Anderson told Cover to continue making the most of his family’s Eagle Scout DNA. He said Cover’s positive attitude would help him achieve additional positive deeds in the future.
“Congratulations on your accomplishment,” Anderson told Cover. “You have achieved something great. Also know that this is not the end of your journey. This is just the beginning of many other great things to come.”