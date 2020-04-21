COVID-19 cases in Cass County remains at three

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County is still at three as of Monday afternoon, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Reports of a fourth and fifth case in the county on Monday actually involved individuals in western Nebraska, who were wrongly identified with Cass County zip codes, said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director.

The first two confirmed individuals in Cass County have since recovered, while the most recent case, a male between the ages of 25 and 49, is still in the recovering stage and is “doing well,” Schram said.

As of Monday, 159 county residents have been tested with only those three confirmed cases, she said.

Schram praised county residents in following the recent recommendations by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts for staying healthy.

“The Cass County residents are doing a good job in following the six rules the governor laid out.”

Among those rules is limiting essential shopping like at grocery stores or pharmacies to just one person per family once a week.