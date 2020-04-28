COVID-19 cases remain low in Cass County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PAPILLION – A fourth Cass County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 as the number of county residents who have been tested for the virus surpassed 210 as of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

This latest confirmed case is an individual between the ages of 50 and 64. They got the virus through contact with someone who had it, according to Jenny Steventon, the department’s assistant health director.

The individual, confirmed with the virus on April 20, did not require hospitalization and is under a 14-day self-quarantine at home, Steventon said.

The first three confirmed cases, all recovered, got the virus through traveling, she said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 212 county residents have been tested for the potentially fatal virus, according to the department’s figures.

Compared to Cass County, the numbers of confirmed cases and testing in Sarpy County are much higher. As of Tuesday, that county tested 1,484 residents with 97 confirmed cases.

Everyone should continue using safety measures to fend off this virus, Steventon said.

“If you’re in a public place, wearing a cloth face mask is recommended,” she said.