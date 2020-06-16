COVID-19 cases slowing down in county, figures show

PAPILLION – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cass County seems to be slowing down, according to the latest figures.
As of Tuesday, there were 56 such cases in the county, just five more than two weeks ago. On Tuesday, June 2, the number of confirmed county cases was at 51, which was 12 more than on May 26, a date that saw its figure nearly doubled from its previous week.
“The number of cases has slowed down by quite a bit,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. “It’s great news for Cass County.”
Of the 56 confirmed cases, there have been 44 recoveries, Steventon said. There remains just one COVID-19 related death in Cass County.
Nevertheless, the number of people being tested continues to climb with 1,668 tests taken as of Tuesday, according to the department’s figures.
A Sarpy County man in his 70s with underlying health conditions has become the seventh COVID-19 related death there, according to the department. This individual originally tested positive for COVID-19 following international travel, the department said.
“We want to continue to remind residents just how important following public health recommendations of staying home while ill, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often and using a cloth face covering while in public are for slowing the spread of this virus in our communities,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director.
At Monday’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Lambert urged the residents to continue following the health guidelines in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“I would ask everybody to stay the course, health wise and safety wise,” he said.
