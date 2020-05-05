COVID-19 causing serious disruption for many, area survey says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – Early returns on a COVID-19 survey shows the virus is causing a serious disruption among most residents in the First Congressional District that includes Cass County.

The office of Jeff Fortenberry, who represents the district in the U.S. House of Representatives, sent out the five-question survey via email to 142,545 of his constituents this past weekend. The district encompasses all or portions of 19 counties of the eastern quarter of the state. Besides Plattsmouth, communities in this district include Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Nebraska City. Omaha and some of its suburbs are in the Second Congressional District.

By Monday, 3,663 people had sent back their completed surveys to Fortenberry’s Lincoln office. Included in that total were 145 Cass County residents, according to his office.

Approximately 90 percent of those respondents said COVID-19 is causing some sort of disruption in their daily lives with 41 percent, the highest percentage, reporting serious disruption. Approximately 32 percent said the virus has disrupted them just slightly, while 17 percent reported a significant impact.

Only 10 of those returns said the virus did not have much impact on their daily lives so far.