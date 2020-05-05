COVID-19 causing serious disruption for many, area survey says

LINCOLN – Early returns on a COVID-19 survey shows the virus is causing a serious disruption among most residents in the First Congressional District that includes Cass County.
The office of Jeff Fortenberry, who represents the district in the U.S. House of Representatives, sent out the five-question survey via email to 142,545 of his constituents this past weekend. The district encompasses all or portions of 19 counties of the eastern quarter of the state. Besides Plattsmouth, communities in this district include Lincoln, Bellevue, Fremont, Norfolk and Nebraska City. Omaha and some of its suburbs are in the Second Congressional District.
By Monday, 3,663 people had sent back their completed surveys to Fortenberry’s Lincoln office. Included in that total were 145 Cass County residents, according to his office.
Approximately 90 percent of those respondents said COVID-19 is causing some sort of disruption in their daily lives with 41 percent, the highest percentage, reporting serious disruption. Approximately 32 percent said the virus has disrupted them just slightly, while 17 percent reported a significant impact.
Only 10 of those returns said the virus did not have much impact on their daily lives so far.
Surprisingly, those disruptions did not include employment, according to most respondents. Approximately 56 percent said they still have the same job. Meanwhile, 21 percent said they have had to endure job cutbacks with 16 percent saying they are currently unemployed because of the crisis. Seven percent said they are actually busier now than before the crisis began.
Approximately 55 percent have received economic assistance payments, while 45 percent said they have not yet received payments.
When asked how Nebraska should go forward in dealing with this crisis, 56 percent said the state should reopen with sheltering and aggressive protections for the most vulnerable. Only 29 percent said Nebraskans should shelter in place until there’s a treatment/vaccine with 15 percent saying things should go back to normal immediately.
Approximately 45 percent said government is not doing enough to curb the crisis, though 38 percent said the government is handling things properly. Approximately 17 percent said government is being too aggressive in response to the virus.
More returns are expected in the future, according to Fortenberry’s office.
“This is a good snapshot of where Nebraskans are, as we continue to fight our way through coronavirus, protect the sick and return to some degree of normalcy,” Fortenberry said.
