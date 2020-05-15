COVID-19 changes local Memorial Day services

Three Cass County Memorial Day services will have abbreviated formats this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Veterans organizations in Plattsmouth, Elmwood and Weeping Water have announced changes to Memorial Day events. Memorial Day ceremonies will still take place in the county, but traditional face-to-face gatherings of large audiences will not happen.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth resident Dennis Sorrell made an announcement on behalf of the Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 and Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543. He said the 2020 Memorial Day event has been reduced to a single outdoor ceremony. The two groups have normally traveled to nine spots in Cass and Sarpy counties in previous years.
Sorrell said the need for social distancing played a factor in the decision for only one ceremony. It will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the flagpole of the Plattsmouth VFW building at 510 1st Avenue.
Honor guards of both organizations will jointly render honors and raise the American flag. Retired U.S. Air Force veteran and community educator Mike Pauly will deliver a keynote speech. Guests will be able to attend and observe the ceremony while remaining safely in their vehicles in the VFW parking lot.
“The public is invited to attend in a manner that is compliant with Nebraska’s DHHS Directed Health Measures,” Sorrell said. “Even in these difficult times, we shall show our respect for those who served our nation’s cause.”
Elmwood
Elmwood American Legion Post 247 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 247 have normally held a large Memorial Day ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery each year. Past events have included well-known speakers and political representatives from the local and state levels.
American Legion Post 247 Commander Bonnie Brewer said there would be an abbreviated event this year, but there would not be a traditional gathering of people from local communities. The short service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, at the cemetery.
“During the past few weeks while looking forward to and planning Memorial Day 2020, we have monitored the developing COVID-19 pandemic and feel our first priority must be the health and safety of participants and attendees at our Memorial Day services,” Brewer said. “In order to keep within the guidelines of Sarpy/Cass County Health Department Directed Health Measures along with direction from the governor, we have had to make the difficult decision to not hold our traditional services this year.”
Brewer said people are invited to travel to the cemetery to view a short salute from their cars. The organizations will conduct the customary three rifle volleys to honor veterans. There will also be the traditional playing of Taps and Echo Taps in the cemetery.
Brewer said group leaders had discussed the possibility to trying to transmit a radio broadcast of a traditional ceremony to people in their cars. They called off that plan after investigating the logistics of needing to bring a large amount of electricity to the cemetery.
“Though we will not gather in person for the services, we encourage everyone to decorate graves as you have in the past – remembering the social distancing guidelines,” Brewer said. “Remember also to decorate graves for families who may be unable to travel and do so this year.
“As we continue to honor the very best qualities we all share as Americans – qualities that remain timeless and have united us through all challenges – we look forward to seeing you at the cenotaph for Memorial Day 2021.”
Weeping Water
Weeping Water American Legion Post 237 officials have normally held a ceremony with public speakers on Memorial Day. There will not be a public event this year due to the need for social distancing.
Local Boy Scouts and members of American Legion Post 237 will place American flags in Weeping Water Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Local honor guard representatives will conduct an honors ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.
Post 237 representatives said organizations or individuals who would like to leave floral tributes at the War Memorial Monument are encouraged to do so throughout Memorial Day weekend. They request that people attach a card or note to the floral tribute. This will let them know who has left the flowers.
