COVID-19 changes local Memorial Day services

Brewer said group leaders had discussed the possibility to trying to transmit a radio broadcast of a traditional ceremony to people in their cars. They called off that plan after investigating the logistics of needing to bring a large amount of electricity to the cemetery.

“Though we will not gather in person for the services, we encourage everyone to decorate graves as you have in the past – remembering the social distancing guidelines,” Brewer said. “Remember also to decorate graves for families who may be unable to travel and do so this year.

“As we continue to honor the very best qualities we all share as Americans – qualities that remain timeless and have united us through all challenges – we look forward to seeing you at the cenotaph for Memorial Day 2021.”

Weeping Water

Weeping Water American Legion Post 237 officials have normally held a ceremony with public speakers on Memorial Day. There will not be a public event this year due to the need for social distancing.

Local Boy Scouts and members of American Legion Post 237 will place American flags in Weeping Water Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Local honor guard representatives will conduct an honors ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.

Post 237 representatives said organizations or individuals who would like to leave floral tributes at the War Memorial Monument are encouraged to do so throughout Memorial Day weekend. They request that people attach a card or note to the floral tribute. This will let them know who has left the flowers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.