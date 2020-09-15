COVID-19 restrictions easing under new directive

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The public may see certain restrictions eased now that Cass County, and most Nebraska counties, have moved into Phase 4 of the directed health measures by Gov. Pete Ricketts concerning the spread of COVID-19, according to a local health department spokeswoman.

This phase is set to continue through the end of October.

“Restrictions have relaxed,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

For example, the capacity for indoor gatherings has increased to 75 percent of the rated capacity level, up from 50 percent, Steventon said.

Outdoor gatherings can now have 100 percent of the rated capacity level, she added.

These relaxed restrictions also apply to many businesses. For example, restaurants may now offer buffet service if they so choose, according to Steventon.

However, so-called guidance documents from the state, expected soon, may possibly require certain restrictions on specific businesses not known yet by area health officials, she said.

“They put out guidance documents to be more specific on how directive health measures affect specific industries,” Steventon said.