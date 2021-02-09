COVID-19 shots are underway

PLATTSMOUTH – Some 80 people, most of them elderly, received coronavirus vaccination shots last week at the Plattsmouth Senior Center, according to Mayor Paul Lambert.

“It went very smoothly,” Lambert said, adding it took only two hours to serve everyone.

Some local first responders also received shots there, he added.

This Thursday, about 200 are expected there to receive their shots, Lambert said.

Those who received shots last week and those this week had pre-registered through the state or the Sarpy/County Health Department, which then contacted them about these times, Lambert said.

“This is if you registered and if you met qualifications and then after you have been called,” he said. “This is not walk-in.”

The Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store and OneWorld Community Health Center are also providing vaccination shots, he added.

On its website, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said it has begun notifying residents who pre-registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine information and who were born in 1941 or before on where vaccine will be available.