COVID-19 stats continue to be grim

PAPILLION – The latest statistics on COVID-19 in Cass County continue to paint a grim picture.
“It’s not getting better at all,” said Sandy Weyers, the county’s head of Emergency Management Agency.
According to her statistics, there are currently 110 active cases of the virus throughout the county.
“We’re going up,” Weyers said at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting. “Yesterday, there were 96 active cases. The hot spot is in Plattsmouth.”
Since March, 1,046 residents have had tests that came back positive, she said, plus there have now been five virus-related deaths.
Approximately 30 county residents are currently hospitalized, Weyers said.
Neither regional health departments like the Sarpy/Cass Health Department nor counties can mandate the wearing of masks, only individual cities, she added.
Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said he will present to the City Council at its next meeting a resolution encouraging, but not mandating, the wearing of masks by the public.
To request a mandate would require the passage of an ordinance, not a resolution, according to Lambert.
“I do not want to put an ordinance on the books that is not enforceable,” he said.
The city’s legal staff believes a mandate is not the best way for the city to deal with the problem at this time, Lambert said. Plus, the police department is already busy with daily normal activities to respond to calls of people not wearing masks, he added.
“All of our police are busy doing their normal jobs,” Lambert said.
What’s more, Gov. Pete Ricketts has not ordered a statewide mask mandate, he added.
“I strongly encourage the wearing of masks,” Lambert said.
He added that the increasing number of tests being performed shows people are becoming more aware of the symptoms of the virus, which is a good thing, but the ever-growing number of positive cases continues to be worrisome. He particularly fears a jump after Thanksgiving activities.
“We can’t withstand another spike,” he said.
For his part, Ricketts on Monday urged all Nebraskans during this holiday season to avoid the three Cs, as he called them, in battling the spread of COVID-19.
They are:
Crowded places—Group gatherings where six-feet distances between people can’t be maintained.
Close contact—Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance with people you don’t live with.
Confined Spaces—Enclosed spaces with poor ventilation should be avoided.
“Currently, we have 983 coronavirus hospitalizations,” Ricketts said through his office. “That’s more than four times the amount we had on October 1st.”
