COVID-19 stats continue to be grim

PAPILLION – The latest statistics on COVID-19 in Cass County continue to paint a grim picture.

“It’s not getting better at all,” said Sandy Weyers, the county’s head of Emergency Management Agency.

According to her statistics, there are currently 110 active cases of the virus throughout the county.

“We’re going up,” Weyers said at Tuesday’s county Board of Commissioners meeting. “Yesterday, there were 96 active cases. The hot spot is in Plattsmouth.”

Since March, 1,046 residents have had tests that came back positive, she said, plus there have now been five virus-related deaths.

Approximately 30 county residents are currently hospitalized, Weyers said.

Neither regional health departments like the Sarpy/Cass Health Department nor counties can mandate the wearing of masks, only individual cities, she added.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said he will present to the City Council at its next meeting a resolution encouraging, but not mandating, the wearing of masks by the public.

To request a mandate would require the passage of an ordinance, not a resolution, according to Lambert.