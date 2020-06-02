COVID-19 testing in Cass County surpasses 1,000

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents tested for COVID-19 surpassed the 1,000 mark this past week, but the confirmed cases did not spike as high as previously.

As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 1,121 county residents tested for the virus, compared to 866 the previous week.

The number of confirmed cases jumped to 51, just 12 more than the recorded number on May 26, which was nearly double the number from the week before.

Of those 51 cases, 22 were community acquired and 24 from close contact with 20 people who have recovered, the department said.

There remains just one death in the county attributed to COVID-19, the department added.

However, a third person has died from the virus in Sarpy County. It was a man in his 60s who also suffered from underlying health conditions, according to the department.

He had been at home in isolation since May 25, the department said.