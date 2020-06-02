COVID-19 testing in Cass County surpasses 1,000

PAPILLION – The number of Cass County residents tested for COVID-19 surpassed the 1,000 mark this past week, but the confirmed cases did not spike as high as previously.
As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 1,121 county residents tested for the virus, compared to 866 the previous week.
The number of confirmed cases jumped to 51, just 12 more than the recorded number on May 26, which was nearly double the number from the week before.
Of those 51 cases, 22 were community acquired and 24 from close contact with 20 people who have recovered, the department said.
There remains just one death in the county attributed to COVID-19, the department added.
However, a third person has died from the virus in Sarpy County. It was a man in his 60s who also suffered from underlying health conditions, according to the department.
He had been at home in isolation since May 25, the department said.
“The health department offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director. “The health of our residents is our top priority, and we continue to stress the importance of public health interventions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Tuesday, 7,866 Sarpy County residents have tested for the virus with 646 confirmed cases, according to the department.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting ill from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, she said.
All residents, however, should continue doing the following:
• When out in public, maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and others and wear a cloth face mask.
• Shop alone and only shop one time per week.
• Help seniors stay healthy at home by shopping for them.
• Stay away from others who are sick.
• Wash hands often.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus or call 211.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!