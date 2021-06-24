COVID-19 variant confirmed in Cass County

PAPILLION – A Cass County resident has come down with the first case of the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant of the COVID-19 virus in the jurisdiction of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, which confirmed the case on Wednesday.

No other information about the individual was immediately provided other than the individual is “in his 30s.”

The contact investigation is underway for this individual, the department said.

“As researchers learn more about the COVID-19 variants, it remains as important as ever to continue following public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in the community,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director, in a released statement. “Unvaccinated people should continue to physical distance themselves from those that live outside of their home, wear face coverings when physical distancing is not feasible, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by local regulations or business policies, Schram added.