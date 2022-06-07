COVID cases, deaths climb in Cass County

PAPILLION – COVID-19 is still out there as more people have caught it recently.

As of Monday, there were 42 active cases of this virus reported in Cass County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

This was a near double-digit jump from two weeks ago when 33 cases were reported.

Also in the last two weeks, another county resident has died from the virus raising the total death count since the pandemic began to 45, according to the statistics.

Approximately 62 percent of the county’s eligible population is now fully vaccinated, a figure still behind Sarpy County that has more than 66 percent of its population fully vaccinated.

“It’s concerning,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said of the current virus numbers.

