COVID cases, deaths climb in Cass County

PAPILLION – There has been a sharp increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, according to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Sadly, another death in the county tied to the virus has also been recorded.

As of Tuesday, the number of active cases reached 146, compared to 89 a week earlier.

The latest death recorded brings the total number in the county to 22, according to the department.

“It’s very concerning,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert of the latest news.

Also as of Tuesday, the department figures showed that 53.6 percent of the eligible population in the county was fully vaccinated against the virus. This compared to 53.3 percent from the previous Tuesday.

In Sarpy County, 57 percent were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

“We still need to take precautions, safety measures,” Lambert said. “We need to continue with social distancing and it doesn’t hurt to wear masks.”

