COVID cases, deaths jump, experts offer safety tips

PAPILLION – The number of COVID-19 cases in Cass County has skyrocketed in recent days, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The number of deaths tied to the virus has also increased.

As of late Friday morning, 258 active cases were reported, according to the health department.

This is more than 100 new cases from as recently as Tuesday when 157 cases were reported, according to the health department.

Sadly, the number of deaths tied to the virus has jumped from 23 on Tuesday to 29 reported on Friday, the health department’s statistics showed.

What has not rapidly increased is the number of residents being fully vaccinated, as just 57 percent have achieved that as of Friday.

New CDC recommendations for quarantine and isolation for COVID-19 were released this week, the health department said.

Visit https://sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/novel-coronavirus for more information.

In brief, here are the new recommendations:

COVID-19 positive or symptomatic: Isolate in your home for a minimum of five days. If you have no fever and your other symptoms have improved on day five you can leave your home, but should continue to wear a mask for five additional days. If you still have a fever on day five, continue to stay home until it’s gone.

COVID-19 exposed and you are up-to-date on your vaccine: Monitor yourself for symptoms and wear a mask for at least 10 days. Test if possible after day five.

COVID-19 exposed and you are not up-to-date on your vaccine: Quarantine in your home for a minimum of five days. Test if possible after day five. If the test is negative, you can resume normal activities, while continuing to wear a mask for five additional days. If the test is a positive test, start isolation guidance.

Meanwhile, Hy-Vee, Inc. has announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available by appointment only to 12- to 15-year-olds at least five months after their second dose at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

In addition, according to a Hy-Vee company press release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also authorized the following:

All individuals who completed a primary series (two doses) of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can receive an mRNA booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least five months after their second dose (reduced from the previously authorized six months).

Individuals ages 5 to 11 who are moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a third dose of the Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. At this time, Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines are not authorized for individuals ages 5 to 11.

Individuals who completed their primary COVID-19 vaccination with Moderna or received a mixed primary series can only receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose. Patients ages 12 to 17 receiving a booster dose may not mix and match vaccines. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine authorized for minors.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations by appointment only.

Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose.

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is only available for individuals ages 12 and older, and should be administered based on individuals’ primary vaccine manufacturer:

At least five months after the second dose if a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipient (or at least five months after their third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech if moderately to severely immunocompromised).

At least six months after the second dose if a Moderna vaccine recipient (or at least six months after their third dose of Moderna if moderately to severely immunocompromised).

At least two months after the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) dose if a Janssen vaccine recipient.

It is recommended, though not required, that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

