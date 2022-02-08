COVID cases drop, deaths increase in county

PAPILLION – The latest local news on COVID-19 is mixed.

Vaccinations are up, active cases are down. Unfortunately, deaths tied to the virus have increased recently.

As of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the number of active cases in Cass County totaled just 272. Just two weeks ago, the health department recorded 635 such cases in the county.

At Monday evening’s Plattsmouth City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Lambert made mention of the apparent downward trend in cases.

“Hopefully, we’ve got COVID going in the right direction, a downward trend,” he said.

Vaccinations in the county are continuing slowly, but surely.

The number of eligible residents now fully vaccinated has reached the 60 percent mark with 15,782 residents vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the number of virus-related deaths in the county has reached 38, according to the health department.

For several weeks, the number of deaths stood in the low 30s.

Since the pandemic began, health officials have urged people to thoroughly wash their hands as one way to combat the virus.

The health department urges continued hand washing during these winter months for staying healthy.

It offered the following tips:

Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

“Handwashing is one of the most important ways you can keep from getting sick and spreading germs to others,” the department said.

