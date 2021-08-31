COVID cases keep climbing in Cass County

PAPILLION – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cass County has skyrocketed compared to a few weeks ago.

According to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, there were 72 active cases in the county as of Tuesday afternoon.

Last week at the same time the number was just 30. Earlier this summer, the number of active cases was in the lower single digits.

The number of deaths in the county tied to the virus remained at 17, according to the Tuesday figures.

The pace of residents getting vaccinated remains slow as a tortoise.

Approximately 48.8 percent of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated, compared to 48.2 percent a week earlier.

“We’re not good,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s a serious problem. I urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

People need to continue practicing health measures like staying away from large groups, he said.

“I know people are tired of doing it, but we’ve got to do it to stem this increase,” Lambert said. “We need to continue the fight.”

