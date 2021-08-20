COVID cases on the rise in Cass, Sarpy counties

PAPILLION – Some news of definite concern is coming out of Cass and Sarpy counties involving COVID-19.

“Currently, Sarpy County is experiencing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 (greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days), and Cass County is experiencing substantial transmission (between 50 and 100 cases),” the Sarpy/Cass Health Department said on its Facebook page on Friday.

As of late Friday morning, 38 active cases were reported in Cass County, according to the department. This compares to just five cases reported in early June.

There have been 17 deaths tied to the virus, a figure that has not gone up in several weeks.

Meanwhile in Sarpy County, 368 active cases were reported on Friday with 136 deaths tied to COVID.

Also as of Friday, 12,536 Cass residents were fully vaccinated, representing 47.9 percent of the total county population.

The department continues to encourage area residents to take appropriate measures in slowing the spread of the virus.

These measures include:

Get vaccinated if you are eligible.