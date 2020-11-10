COVID cases reach record high in Cass County, third death reported

PAPILLION – Cass and Sarpy counties are now seeing the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with a third virus-related death in Cass County reported.
“It’s not good news,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. “We are at the highest we have been as far as the number of positive cases and the highest positivity rate.”
And, it has been going on for some time, she added.
“We’ve seen five weeks of significant increase in positive cases,” Steventon said.
For the week that ended on Oct. 31, approximately 940 positive cases were reported in Sarpy and Cass counties, she said.
It’s a statistic that shattered what had been the highest weekly number of positive cases, which was 625 for the week that ended Oct. 17.
Of those 940 cases, 95 were in Cass County, she added.
As of Monday, the number of tests taken in Cass County for the virus since the pandemic began reached 7,644. According to Steventon, the number of tests being taken has actually remained stable. It’s the number of tests coming back positive that’s increasing, she said. The number of positive cases as of Monday climbed to 626, of which there have been 517 recoveries.
Unfortunately, another statistic has increased as a third person in Cass County has died from the virus, according to the department.
The individual was a man in his upper 60s and had been hospitalized, according to Steventon. Other information about the man was not released.
It was the first virus-related death in the county since June, she said.
It’s possible that the loosening of state-ordered directive health measures to reduce the virus spread several weeks ago may be a factor in the uptick of cases, according to Steventon.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday announced stricter measures to run through the end of the month.
As in the past, she stressed the need for the public to continue with health measures like:
*Wearing masks when going out.
*Staying home if sick.
*Avoiding large crowds.
*Washing hands frequently.
*Shopping less frequently.
*Getting a flu shot.
