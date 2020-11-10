COVID cases reach record high in Cass County, third death reported

PAPILLION – Cass and Sarpy counties are now seeing the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with a third virus-related death in Cass County reported.

“It’s not good news,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. “We are at the highest we have been as far as the number of positive cases and the highest positivity rate.”

And, it has been going on for some time, she added.

“We’ve seen five weeks of significant increase in positive cases,” Steventon said.

For the week that ended on Oct. 31, approximately 940 positive cases were reported in Sarpy and Cass counties, she said.

It’s a statistic that shattered what had been the highest weekly number of positive cases, which was 625 for the week that ended Oct. 17.

Of those 940 cases, 95 were in Cass County, she added.