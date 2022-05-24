COVID deaths, cases continue to rise in county

PAPILLION – The number of deaths tied to COVID-19 has increased in Cass County.

According to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 44 COVID-related deaths have now been confirmed in the county.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases, once in the single digits, now stands at 33, according to the department’s stats.

“I hope people are getting vaccinated and taking the precautions the C.D.C. (Centers for Disease Control) has told us about,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

The latest stats also show that 16,249 county residents, or 61.9 percent of the eligible population, are now fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Sarpy County stats show that 66.5 percent of its eligible population, or 124,423 residents, is fully vaccinated.

There have been 286 COVID-related deaths there since the pandemic began with 357 cases currently active.

