COVID deaths climb in county, flu on the increase

PAPILLION – Another death tied to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cass County.

That death brings the total county number to 48 deaths tied to the virus since the pandemic began, according to the latest statistics by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The total number of COVID cases in the county has also increased. Over the last seven days, 42 cases have been reported, according to the department.

Just two months ago, there were just 16 such cases recorded in the county by the department.

“Over the last few weeks, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased in the health jurisdiction and the state. COVID-19 is still circulating, and exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public,” said Moises Morales, the department’s communications specialist.

Based on the Centers for Disease Control’s Community Levels, Cass County is currently at the "low" level, according to Morales.

The current public health recommendations for county residents in Cass County would be to get tested if they have symptoms and stay current with COVID-19 vaccines, Morales said.

The CDC also reports that seasonal influenza activity is high in Nebraska and across the country. The most common symptoms of influenza are fever, cough and sore throat, but can also include body aches, headache, chills and runny nose, the CDC said. Symptoms generally last from a few days to up to a week or more.

“As we move into the colder weather season, where we are all together indoors, it's important to remember key actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, such as influenza or COVID-19,” Morales said. “We encourage everyone to take everyday preventative actions, such as practicing good hand washing, covering your coughs and sneezes, closely monitoring your health, and staying home if you’re feeling sick.

“We also recommend that anyone six months and older get a flu vaccine every season, especially those who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu, and to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine for your age group. You can get a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same visit if you are due for both vaccines.”