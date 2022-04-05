COVID deaths jump, but active cases drop

PAPILLION – Two more deaths tied to COVID-19 have been reported in Cass County, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The two deaths have increased the total number of county deaths tied to the virus since the pandemic began to 42.

On the positive side, the number of active cases has dropped dramatically in recent weeks, according to the statistics.

As of Tuesday, there were just 12 cases still active in the county, the stats showed.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert, while saying the latest two deaths are unfortunate, was encouraged by the dwindling number of active cases.

“Overall, we’re looking good,” he said. “The numbers are improving.”

By comparison, Sarpy County had 105 active cases and 264 deaths tied to the virus as of Tuesday, according to the stats.

The number of fully vaccinated eligible residents in Cass County was at 61.4 percent as of Tuesday. In Sarpy County, the number was at 65.8 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.