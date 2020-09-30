COVID financial help available for Cass County landlords

OMAHA—In an effort to help prevent evictions of low-to-moderate income renters impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is partnering with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council (SENAHC) to help landlords in Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SENAHC is working with MAPA and Nebraska’s seven other Economic Development Districts to distribute financial assistance to qualified landlords from a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
This grant includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance. MAPA will be responsible for distributing $100,000. Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Landlords must meet both criteria in order to participate. MAPA will distribute CARES funds to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to a tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after his or her employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both. Regardless, landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary).
Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance to recoup lost funding as a result of the economic impacts of COVID-19. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation.
If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total. Obtain an application at: tinyurl.com/MAPA-Landlord-Assistance.
Applications for this funding program are due to MAPA by October 8, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the preferred method of submission for applications is via email to Grant Anderson, MAPA Community & Economic Development Planner at ganderson@mapacog.org.
Direct questions to Steven Stransky, associate planner, at sstransky@mapacog.org or Ryan Ossell, Associate Planner, at rossell@mapacog.org.
