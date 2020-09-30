COVID financial help available for Cass County landlords

OMAHA—In an effort to help prevent evictions of low-to-moderate income renters impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is partnering with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council (SENAHC) to help landlords in Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SENAHC is working with MAPA and Nebraska’s seven other Economic Development Districts to distribute financial assistance to qualified landlords from a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

This grant includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance. MAPA will be responsible for distributing $100,000. Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low-to-moderate income tenants. Landlords must meet both criteria in order to participate. MAPA will distribute CARES funds to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to a tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after his or her employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.