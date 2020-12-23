COVID has now claimed an eighth victim in Cass County

PAPILLION – An eighth Cass County resident has died from the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

There are also 102 active cases at the present time. The department did not have any further information on the latest COVID death.

Since the pandemic began there have been 10,339 county residents who have been tested for the virus with 1,365 confirmed cases.

The county also remains in the High risk category for catching the virus, according to the department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.