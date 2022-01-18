COVID is hitting Cass County hard, health officials say

PAPILLION – COVID-19 has hit Cass and Sarpy counties harder in recent weeks than other parts of the state.

That’s according to statistics from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“Over the last few weeks, Nebraska has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases,” the health department said. “The statewide COVID-19 case rate over the last 14 days is 2,067 cases per 100,000 population.

“The COVID-19 case rates of Sarpy and Cass counties are currently higher than the statewide rate. The Sarpy County case rate is 2,763 (per 100k); Cass County is 2,218 (per 100k).”

As of late Monday, there were 630 active COVID cases in Cass County, a spike of more than 100 from earlier in the day and an increase of 230 cases in just one week’s time, according to department statistics.

In fact, just two weeks ago, the active cases totaled 157.

There are also now 31 deaths in the county tied to the virus, according to the department.

More than 5,000 COVID cases have been confirmed in the county since the pandemic began, according to the department.

Meanwhile in Sarpy County, there were 5,144 active cases as of Monday with 210 deaths tied to the virus, the statistics showed.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 40,576 confirmed cases in that county.

One of the ways to slow the spread of COVID, according to the health department, is for people to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

People are doing that in Cass County, but apparently not very fast.

As of Monday, just 57.4 percent of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated. One month ago, on Dec. 20, the percentage stood at 55.9.

In Sarpy County, as of Monday, the percentage of fully vaccinated residents was at 62 percent.

The health department continues to encourage all residents to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in their communities. As infections, hospitalizations and deaths remain high across the United States, the department recommends residents take the following steps to protect themselves and others:

Stay home if you are ill.

Wear a face mask while in public.

Stay 6 feet apart.

Avoid crowds and poorly-ventilated spaces.

Wash your hands.

Get vaccinated if you are eligible.

Learn more at https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/

“It’s running rampant,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert on the COVID spread.

