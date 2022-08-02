COVID is still circulating, health department says

PAPILLION – The current heat and dry conditions might be what area residents are concerned about most, but COVID-19 should still be watched closely, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“COVID-19 is still circulating, and exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public,” said Moises Morales, the department’s communications specialist. “Closely monitor your health, and if you are sick stay home.”

There is encouraging news, according to the latest statistics by the department. As of last Friday, there were 69 active cases of the virus in Cass County, a sharp decrease from 118 cases just two weeks earlier.

The number of deaths tied to COVID, 46, has remained the same for many weeks.

Vaccinations, however, continue to move slowly, according to the department. The latest stats show just 62.5 percent of the eligible county residents were fully vaccinated, barely a jump from mid-July.

“People can mitigate contracting COVID-19 by staying up to date with vaccination, getting tested if symptoms occur, and wearing a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or have had exposure to someone with COVID-19,” Morales said. “If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.”

Cass County is currently in the medium range in COVID-19 community levels, established by the Centers for Disease Control.

“COVID-19 community levels are determined by new admissions of inpatient bed metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days,” Morales said. “According to the CDC community levels for Cass County, there's a 156.2 case rate per 100,000 population. This puts Cass County in the medium for CDC community levels reported on Thursday, July 28, 2022.”