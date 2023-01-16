COVID is still circulating, official says

PAPILLION – Positive news about COVID-19 continues in Cass County, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Nevertheless, the threat of catching this virus remains, a department spokeswoman said.

“Although positive COVID-19 tests have declined, COVID-19 is still circulating, and exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public,” said Moises Morales, communications specialist.

Over the last few weeks, the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has decreased in the local health jurisdiction and around the state, Morales said.

As of late last week, there were just 24 confirmed cases in Cass County with just two hospitalizations, according to the local statistics. The number of county deaths tied to the virus since the pandemic began remained at 48, a number that has stayed the same for many weeks.

Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels, Cass County is at the "low" level, Morales said.

The current public health recommendations for residents in Cass County would be:

* Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

* Maintain ventilation improvements.

* Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

* Follow recommendations for isolation if you have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

* Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

* If you are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

“Closely monitor your health, and if you are sick stay home,” Morales said.