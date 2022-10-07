COVID news encouraging, but caution still advised

PAPILLION – The latest update on COVID-19 offers encouraging news, but some caution, also.

“Over the last few weeks, the number of residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 has decreased in the health jurisdictions and the state,” said Moises Morales, communications specialist for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

Now, the cautionary news.

“Although positive COVID-19 tests have declined, COVID-19 is still circulating, and exposure can happen any time an individual is out in public,” Morales said. “Closely monitor your health, and if you are sick stay home.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 5, there were only 16 active cases in the county, though the number of county deaths tied to the virus has jumped by one to 47.

Approximately, 63.5 percent of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

“Updated (bivalent) boosters are available for people ages 12 and older,” Morales said. “If eligible, it's recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) for people ages 12 years and older to receive one updated bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether that was their primary dose or an original booster.

“People who have had more than one original booster are also recommended to get the updated (bivalent) booster. The CDC recommends everyone to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines for their age group.”

Some may experience side effects similar to those after the two-dose or single-dose primary shots, Morales said.

“Most side effects are mild to moderate.”

Based on CDC's community levels, Cass County is at the "low" level, Morales said.

The current public health recommendations for residents in Cass County would be: to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if COVID symptoms start to occur, she said.