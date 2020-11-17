COVID plays Scrooge on Victorian Christmas, but not on Santa

PLATTSMOUTH – Due to health concerns of COVID-19, Plattsmouth’s annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street has been canceled this year, the event spokesman announced this week.
Sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, the event was scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5.
Steve Wehrbein, association president, added, however, that individual shops may be open that evening for people to browse through.
“We want to encourage people to stroll down Main Street and visit the shops,” he said.
Victorian Christmas on Main Street, usually held on the first Saturday evening in December, encourages people to dress in Victorian fashions and to take part in caroling and strolling through the historic downtown area.
Children gather to visit Santa Claus in one of the buildings, plus take part in games and gift shopping for their parents.
Hayrack rides and Ollie the Trolley take families on fun trips around the area.
Last year, there was even a public parade on Main Street.
All of that has now been canceled because of the COVID-19 threat, especially for large gatherings, Wehrbein said.
“Obviously, we didn’t want to cancel it,” he said.
Though the City of Plattsmouth takes no role in the event, Mayor Paul Lambert supported the cancelation, Wehrbein said.
However, all is not lost.
The annual holiday lighting of the big spruce tree on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum will still take place that evening at 6:30 p.m., though no large gatherings are requested, Wehrbein said. The museum will also be open until 8 p.m.
What’s more, Santa will actually visit downtown Plattsmouth numerous times in the upcoming weeks, according to Wehrbein.
He’ll be waving to the children through the windows of Hike Realty near Sixth Street and Main during the following dates and times:
* Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Thursday, Dec. 3, from 3 to 6 p.m.
* Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 6 p.m.
* Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also, the Main Street businesses are encouraging families to visit their shops throughout the daytime on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, Wehrbein said.
