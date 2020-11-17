COVID plays Scrooge on Victorian Christmas, but not on Santa

PLATTSMOUTH – Due to health concerns of COVID-19, Plattsmouth’s annual Victorian Christmas on Main Street has been canceled this year, the event spokesman announced this week.

Sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association, the event was scheduled for the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5.

Steve Wehrbein, association president, added, however, that individual shops may be open that evening for people to browse through.

“We want to encourage people to stroll down Main Street and visit the shops,” he said.

Victorian Christmas on Main Street, usually held on the first Saturday evening in December, encourages people to dress in Victorian fashions and to take part in caroling and strolling through the historic downtown area.

Children gather to visit Santa Claus in one of the buildings, plus take part in games and gift shopping for their parents.

Hayrack rides and Ollie the Trolley take families on fun trips around the area.

Last year, there was even a public parade on Main Street.

All of that has now been canceled because of the COVID-19 threat, especially for large gatherings, Wehrbein said.