COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 have begun in the area

PAPILLION—Many pharmacies, pediatricians and family practice offices have begun offering the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 through 11, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“Distribution of this special vaccine formulation started the week of November 1,” the department said. “Providers will scale up to full capacity the week of November 8. Contact your pediatrician or neighborhood pharmacy directly to find out when they will start offering this vaccine or search for a provider on www.vaccines.gov.”

The department is partnering with schools to offer many vaccine clinic opportunities, it said. A helpful list of vaccine locations can be found at https://www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, there were 89 active COVID cases in Cass County with 21 deaths now tied to the virus, according to department figures.

The percentage of residents now fully vaccinated was at 53.3 percent, Tuesday’s figures showed. This compared to 56.7 percent in Sarpy County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.