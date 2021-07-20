COVID vaccinations rise, but so do cases

PAPILLION – The Sarpy/Cass Health Department urges residents to continue taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID, especially with cases now on the rise, a spokeswoman said.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) continues to recommend, as do we, interventions to reduce the spread of COVID,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health department director. “Get the COVID-19 vaccine, and if you are unable to, then social distance of at least six feet from those outside your household, wear a face mask when social distancing is not feasible, and for everyone, stay home while ill.”

Vaccination rates in the battle against COVID continue to climb, according to Steventon.

“We are closing in on 50 percent of our jurisdiction population being fully vaccinated,” she said.

On the other hand, cases across the state have been rising in the past two weeks, according to Steventon.

“In our two counties, this past week, we haven’t seen this many positive cases since the middle of May.”

There have been several variants identified in the two-county area, with the Delta variant continuing to be the most common, Steventon said, adding that it is difficult to say exactly how much of each of the variants is circulating.