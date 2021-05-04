COVID vaccinations slowing in Cass, Sarpy counties

PAPILLION – More and more residents in Cass and Sarpy counties are getting vaccinated, albeit at a seemingly slow rate.

According to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, 34.5 percent of the population 16 and older is now fully vaccinated.

This is a jump from just 32.2 percent from last week.

“It has slowed,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.

Altogether, 53,163 residents in the two counties are now fully vaccinated.

“I would encourage all those who haven’t been vaccinated to get vaccinated or get medical advice if they had questions,” Lambert said. “The longer we hold off, the more opportunities for variants to come.”

As of Tuesday, there were just 24 active cases in Cass County, according to the department. The death total tied to the virus remains at 16.

The department’s COVID-19 risk dial, which provides a summary of current conditions in the two counties, remains in the “Moderate Risk” category of transmission, where it has been for several months. Nevertheless, the department continues to recommend the following actions for the general public: