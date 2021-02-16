CPR general signup period has been extended

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is extending the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) general signup period, which had previously been announced as ending on Feb. 12.
USDA will continue to accept offers as it takes this opportunity for the incoming administration to evaluate ways to increase enrollment.
Under the previous administration, incentives and rental payment rates were reduced resulting in an enrollment shortfall of over four million acres.
The program, administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), provides annual rental payments for 10 to 15 years for land devoted to conservation purposes, as well as other types of payments.
Before the General CRP signup period ends, producers will have the opportunity to adjust or resubmit their offers to take advantage of planned improvements to the program.
“The Conservation Reserve Program provides a tremendous opportunity to address climate change both by retiring marginal cropland and by restoring grasslands, wetlands, and forests,” said Robert Bonnie, deputy chief of staff, Office of the Secretary. “CRP has a 35-year track record of success beyond just climate benefits, by providing income to producers, improving water quality, reducing erosion, and supporting wildlife habitat and the hunting and fishing opportunities that go along with it. By extending this signup period, we’ll have time to evaluate and implement changes to get this neglected program back on track.”
As one of the largest private-lands conservation programs in the United States, CRP provides both economic and conservation benefits by taking land out of agricultural production.
This signup for CRP gives producers an opportunity to enroll land for the first time or re-enroll land under existing contracts that will be expiring this Sept. 30. All interested producers, including those on Indian reservations and with trust lands, are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center for more information.
The Cass County FSA office is located in Weeping Water. Contact Dan Nannen at 402-267-2105 for additional information.