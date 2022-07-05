Crash causes power outage in Buccaneer Bay

PLATTSMOUTH – Residents in the Buccaneer Bay area were without power for a time early Sunday morning after a drunk driver collided with a power pole.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 1:50 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/medical crews and the Omaha Public Power District, responded to a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Street and Fairway Drive.

The investigation found that the driver, Brock R. Moscato, 20, of Omaha was traveling north on 30th. After failing to negotiate a curve, his car collided with a power pole snapping it in half causing Buccaneer Bay to lose power.

The vehicle came to rest while being entangled with active power lines just north of Fairway, the sheriff said.

Moscato, the only occupant in the vehicle, walked away with only minor injuries, Brueggemann said. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to Cass County Jail.

