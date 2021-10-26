Creating a world record for a good cause

PLATTSMOUTH – Yum! Yum! And then some!

At around 6 a.m. last Friday, some 30 employees of the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store began creating a special ice cream sandwich that got heavier… and heavier.

By late morning, their masterpiece was finished and it was one for the record books. A world record, verified by an official with Guinness World Records.

“It’s very impressive,” said Michael Empric, a Guinness adjudicator.

The finished sandwich was 35 feet long, four feet wide, 11 inches high and, most impressively, 2,960 pounds.

That crushed the old record of 2,460 pounds.

“We beat it by 500 pounds,” said Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s director of strategic communication.

It even exceeded their own goal of creating a sandwich at 2,800 pounds, she added.

“We like exceeding our own expectations,” Buzynski said.

The ice cream was donated by Hiland Dairy, the refrigerated trailer where the sandwich was made was donated by Quandt Transport of Omaha, with Hy-Vee providing the cookies.

The world-record attempt drew quite a crowd. Some had their photograph taken during the sandwich creation, including Jeanne Raises of Plattsmouth.

“It’s pretty cool, pretty impressive,” she said.

It took about five hours to complete the sandwich, which was then trucked to the Wilber Ellis Co. for the weigh-in - and a treat for the ages.

While setting a world record may have been nice, the real purpose was much more important – raising awareness of food insecurity in the area.

After a short celebration, the employees began cutting the sandwich into small pieces, packaging them, then placing them in boxes to be sent to the Food Bank of Lincoln and the Food Bank of the Heartland.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this Guinness World Record title, but most importantly, we want to create awareness about hunger across our community,” said Jeff Quandt, district vice president in Hy-Vee’s west region. “We hope this record-breaking ice cream sandwich draws attention to the cause, as well as helping local food banks that are assisting those in need.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.