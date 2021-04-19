 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battling house fire west of Plattsmouth
0 comments

Crews battling house fire west of Plattsmouth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
rural fire

Crews from numerous fire departments have been battling a house fire west of Plattsmouth on Monday morning.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Numerous fire departments have been battling a house fire for several hours now on 42nd Street west of Plattsmouth. Crews from Offutt Air Force Base, Louisville, Murray, Nehawka, and Plattsmouth have been called to the scene.

Officials are asking motorists to use caution in the area and yield to emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the Plattsmouth Journal website for periodical updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man injures leg while parachuting
News

Man injures leg while parachuting

  • Updated

WEEPING WATER – A 30-year-old man suffered a broken leg in a parachuting accident on Sunday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s …

Highway 75 widening to start in July
News

Highway 75 widening to start in July

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – The highly-anticipated widening of U.S. Highway 75 from Plattsmouth to Murray is tentatively set to begin this July 1, according…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News