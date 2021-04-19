Crews battling house fire west of Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Numerous fire departments have been battling a house fire for several hours now on 42nd Street west of Plattsmouth. Crews from Offutt Air Force Base, Louisville, Murray, Nehawka, and Plattsmouth have been called to the scene.
Officials are asking motorists to use caution in the area and yield to emergency vehicles.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the Plattsmouth Journal website for periodical updates.
