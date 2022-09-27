Crews help turn Murdock concert into memorable experience

MURDOCK – Nicole Massey may not have been strumming a guitar or singing nationally-known tunes in Murdock on Thursday.

She played just as important of a role in helping thousands of people enjoy the Luke Bryan concert.

Massey was one of dozens of people who allowed the concert to take place in an alfalfa field just west of town. Stage crew workers, equipment operators, security guards, semi drivers and fire and rescue crews played parts in the musical production.

Massey came to Murdock as a security guard with 402 Protection Group LLC. She was stationed at one of the entrances to the main concert field along Waverly Road. She said it was exciting to watch as an empty field became full of life during a three-hour span.

“When I got here at 7 a.m. there was nothing in the field except 12 semis,” Massey said just a little after 10 a.m. “And now just a couple of hours later we have all of this up. It’s really incredible to see what the staging crew can do. It’s been neat to watch this happen.”

Thursday night’s large concert at a field owned by Andy Stock happened after months of planning. Stock harvested the year’s final crop of alfalfa less than a month before the concert. Emergency crews and local authorities also finalized their schedules to make sure there would be enough help for the event to happen.

Bryan played a show in Fowlerville, Mich., on Sept. 17 and then traveled to Murdock in time for the Sept. 22 show. His caravan of semis stopped in a spot near Waverly Road. Crews then began unloading loudspeakers, fences, stage materials, electrical wires, lighting systems, sound systems and other pieces of equipment early in the morning.

Massey’s job consisted of allowing authorized people to drive into the field to begin preparing for the evening. Many of the vehicles were fire and rescue crews from different Cass County departments. A large number of Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies also started arriving in the late morning to plan their security details.

A large amount of fencing and more than 75 percent of the stage was up by 10:30 a.m. Crews used a pulley system to haul a vertical row of loudspeakers along both sides of the stage structure, and the control area for the sound and light systems was in the process of being built.

All of the hard work paid off in the afternoon when people began streaming in from across the Midwest for the concert. Massey said she was glad to see Murdock be the site of one of the Farm Tour shows this year.

“It’s a perfect venue for a concert,” Massey said. “I love the fact that he has a farming tour and he wants to do shows like this. It’s so much fun to see all of this come together, because I know a lot of people are going to have fun tonight.”