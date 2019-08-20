PLATTSMOUTH – Work on the Plattsmouth water treatment plant continues with the possibility of being operational again in the near future, city officials said at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.
No specific date for when the plant will be back on has been determined.
The city is taking a cautious approach to ensure the water quality is up to standards before residents can again use it, said Mayor Paul Lambert.
“We’re doing extra sanitizing,” he said. “We need to make sure everything is 100 percent up to standard. We’re double testing everything. We’re being very cautious.”
There was some hope the water plant might have been turned on around this time. However, Lambert said at Monday’s meeting, “We were optimistic, but I want them to do it right.”
To have city water back on by September 1 is a “doable date.”
With the water treatment plant out of service since this spring’s historic flooding, the city had to reach an agreement with Cass County officials for using rural water, while plant repairs were being made.
Electrical work at the plant should be done by the end of this week, the council was told.
The work, overseen by Omaha Electric Services, Inc., involves emergency protection services, including the restoration of the main electrical service to the plant.
The council approved the first payment of this work in the amount of $78,525 that covered the equipment and labor costs for lighting, electrical distribution, motors and controls, and other needs.
Between 60 and 70 percent of that payment amount was for the equipment, the council was told.
Of course, water for residents and businesses reaches them by flowing through mains or pipes. The city has many aging pipes that are leaking, according to City Administrator Erv Portis.
“We have a lot of old pipes, old small pipes,” he said.
The council approved an invoice of nearly $16,000 for recent pipe repairs.
“We need to be more aggressive on pipe replacement,” Portis said.
We’re not alone in that aspect, according to Lambert.
“Omaha is experiencing an excessive amount of leaks, above normal,” he said.
Comments from the mayor and everyone who spoke at Monday’s meeting were well received. That’s because of a new sound system installed featuring microphones at each of the council seats and those of the other city officials. A microphone was also installed at the podium where other city officials and the public speak.
“It’s been needed for years,” Portis said.
The price tag was $14,000 for the audio and video equipment needed, according to Portis.