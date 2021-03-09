 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews tackle trash fire Tuesday afternoon
View Comments

Crews tackle trash fire Tuesday afternoon

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
trash fire

Plattsmouth crews spray water on a mound of trash that caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. They tackled the fire in the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church on Chicago Avenue. The driver of a garbage truck dumped the trash in the parking lot after noticing the rubbish had caught fire.

 Photo Courtesy Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department / The Journal

Crews tackle trash fire Tuesday afternoon

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth firefighters were called out Tuesday afternoon for a rubbish fire in a church parking lot on Chicago Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that contents in a garbage truck had caught fire, according to Mike Wilson, fire chief.

“Luckily, the driver of the truck noticed the fire and was able to dump the contents before the truck became involved,” he said.

Crews were on the scene within 10 minutes and handled the fire with an engine and a tanker in about an hour, Wilson said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News