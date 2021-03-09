Crews tackle trash fire Tuesday afternoon

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth firefighters were called out Tuesday afternoon for a rubbish fire in a church parking lot on Chicago Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that contents in a garbage truck had caught fire, according to Mike Wilson, fire chief.

“Luckily, the driver of the truck noticed the fire and was able to dump the contents before the truck became involved,” he said.

Crews were on the scene within 10 minutes and handled the fire with an engine and a tanker in about an hour, Wilson said.

